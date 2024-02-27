Enough ‘gimmickry,’ mayors told

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday told the country’s town mayors to prioritize long-term, “transformational” projects over short-term initiatives focused on “optics and gimmickry.”

In a speech at the 2024 General Assembly of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines, Marcos told the mayors to look beyond who will get to inaugurate completed projects and instead focus on initiatives with lasting benefits.

“We really need to make many structural changes. The world has truly changed, and we can no longer do what we used to do,” Marcos said.

“Serve the greater good instead of meekly settling for short gestation periods that are only high in optics and gimmickry,” Marcos added.

He emphasized the need for collaboration between the national and local governments, the private sector, and the citizenry to tackle challenges like technological advancements and economic complexities.

He highlighted the importance of leaving a lasting positive impact, even if the credit for completed projects falls to future administrations.

The President tied his message to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, emphasizing the need for sustainable development that meets present needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own.

“Mandates should not be wasted on petty things,” Marcos stated, urging the mayors to utilize their positions for “grand things” and focus on the collective well-being of their constituents.

He also emphasized the importance of inclusivity and highlighted the need for “thoughtful policies” and “decisive actions” to create a unified nation.