Bong Go co-sponsors Bulacan Airport Economic Zone Bill

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go co-sponsored the creation of the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport to attract more foreign direct investments and generate employment. Here's his full speech declaring his support for its establishment.

CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH OF SENATOR CHRISTOPHER “BONG” GO

Re: Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport Bill

27 FEBRUARY 2024

Mr. President, I rise to co-sponsor the creation of the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport to encourage and promote sound and balanced development in the area. It is our vision that the establishment of this Special Economic Zone and Freeport will attract productive foreign investments that generate employment and increase productivity.

I congratulate the sponsors, Senator Grace Poe, and Senator (Joel) Villanueva na taga-Bulacan, at dyan na po sya, I mean, tatanda sa Bulacan, mahal na mahal mo ang Bulacan, mahal na mahal natin ang Bulacan, and Senator Gatchalian, who hold the province of Bulacan very close to their hearts.

Mr. President, this initiative is a prime example of how the public and private sectors can work hand in hand in building a better future for our people. Like I said, this will go a long way towards providing jobs and other economic opportunities outside Metro Manila, and will help decongest our urban areas.

Napakarami pong matutugunan ng pagtayo ng airport sa Bulacan at lalo na sa pagkakaroon ng Special Economic Zone dito. This is also in line with our efforts to decongest Metro Manila and encourage development in the countryside. Kung maalala nyo po, Mr. President, atin po itong na-tackle na during (the) 18th Congress, at sana po ay maipasa na po ito ngayon sa 19th Congress.

We would also like to thank San Miguel Corporation which is spearheading the development of the New Manila International Airport in Bulacan for its contributions to the development of our country through its engagement in various public-private partnership projects.

The bill creates the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport Authority and mandates the efficient and sustainable development of areas covered by maintaining an optimal balance between economic maximization and ecological protection. Kaya dinidiin ko lamang po na dapat ma-obserbahan at masunod ang mga batas, rules and regulations when it comes to the environment, labor, and all other pertinent laws.

Thank you very much po, Mr. President.