Angkas extends scholarship to viral student-biker

As a company dedicated to educating and training for safe and responsible motorcycle riding, homegrown MC taxi firm Angkas recognizes the transformative power of education.

The commitment is underscored by Angkas CEO George Royeca's recent meeting with JV Ambrosio, the viral engineering student balancing his studies with a side job as an Angkas rider to support his education.

Royeca made sure to personally commend Ambrosio's dedication and pledged financial assistance to help cover his tuition fees for his remaining semesters.

“We set out this mission to really help uplift lives and ultimately, what we want to do is for people to help themselves. Everything that JV is doing right now--going to school, taking care of his family, and being an Angkas biker on the side, is really the accomplishment of our mission. We are so proud of him”, said Royeca.

Ambrosio, a third-year Electrical Engineering student at the University of the East, manages a packed academic schedule with 31 units, starting his day early at 7 a.m. for his first class and despite this, he willingly extends his day, providing safe rides for passengers.

When asked about balancing being a student and an Angkas biker, Ambrosio admits to the challenges but remains determined, recognizing this effort as crucial for realizing his aspirations for himself and his family.

In terms of short-term goals, JV has set his sights on topping the Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination. With his determination and drive, he jokes that settling for anything less than the top spot isn't an option; he'd happily retake the board exams if needed.

Looking ahead, his long-term vision as an electrical engineering student is to develop electric vehicles to address soaring fuel costs and cut down on carbon emissions. His passion for EVs traces back to his childhood, when he and his father dreamed of crafting electric owner-type jeepneys.

Having been an Angkas biker for nearly a year, Ambrosio finds the most enjoyment in conversing with passengers and learning from their experiences. JV also takes pride in funding his education through his work with Angkas.

However, after his photo went viral, he felt uncomfortable when some mistook his situation for seeking donations. He clarified he is self-reliant, underscoring his resolve to support himself.

JV expressed his gratitude to Angkas for recognizing his efforts and for empowering him to pay for his education with pride and dignity. He expressed interest in undertaking his summer internship at Angkas, aspiring to become an Angkas engineer one day.