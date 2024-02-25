There is something about the warm weather that makes people happy and alive even when it is blazing hot outside.

But the heat spark can also trigger stress and anxiety, resulting in incidents of road rage to be bloated and more petty quarrels logged on the barangay and police blotters.

When the Earth tilts to the sun, the day becomes longer and warmer, the nights shorter and cooler, and tempers flare. Here’s a bit of bad news. Various global climate models indicate that El Niño, the warming of the ocean surface in the Pacific Ocean, will likely persist until March or early April this year, causing longer dry spells.

Welcome to the summer heat, the much-awaited period for self-reflection and awakening. It is the time to observe the Lenten season and the sacrifices of Jesus Christ and, at the same time, realize that electric fans and air conditioning units are necessities rather than luxuries.

Forget the heat, don’t freak out, and take everything in stride; you can do nothing about the heat. Blame it on global warming and climate change, and most of all, man’s folly.

Kids are looking forward to a more extended rest from school and longer playing time as most classes are about to end in a month. It means plenty of ice cream, milkshakes, halo-halo, gulaman (jelly drinks), buko juice, and beach, not necessarily in that order, to beat the summer heat.

City folks find booking provincial buses, ship cruises, and domestic and international flights problematic for the much-needed vacation and bonding time with family, friends, and relatives. It doesn’t matter, for everything in life is worth the wait.

Those who can’t travel can feast on bountiful harvests of vegetables and fruits, cheaper during summer,

How to enjoy the summer heat without burning?

First, it would help to cover your head with a hat or an umbrella and look for a shady spot. Leave the house earlier in the day before the sun is up and return home when the sun is down.

Enjoy free cooling by hanging out in malls and commercial centers, even if you have no intention of buying anything. Don’t feel guilty. These capitalists are smart; they know you will soon get tired and hungry from walking inside, so they have already charged the aircon expense for the food when you eat there.

Medical experts advise cooling our bodies to avoid heatstroke and dehydration. Drink plenty of water and other fluids and bathe more often to prevent exhaustion. Shower before bedtime, so we should be as cool as a cucumber.

Mood-boosting wellness techniques like meditation or yoga can help mental health, especially if you have a nagging spouse. Doing so will diffuse anger and stress triggered by the heat wave.

For sports buffs, sweating it out at the gym will help release the body heat and achieve that six-pack. I guarantee you will become attractive in the end.

Short-fused drivers and commuters should always carry drinks to quench their thirst and tuck more patience to avoid a head-on collision with traffic enforcers.

Most households experience a spike in electric bills during March and April because family members consume more power by charging mobile phones, laptops, and computers and watching TV, particularly on weekends. Don’t despair, that’s cheaper than dining and shopping in the malls.

And finally, for man’s best friends, ask your veterinarian how frequently to bathe them. Dogs and cats can also suffer from heatstroke.

Regardless of the hot temperature, there are many ways to enjoy summer. Yes, a little bit of summer is what the whole year is all about, sings American singer John Mayer in Wildfire. Even the most annoying experience can turn out to be unforgettable and lovely.

