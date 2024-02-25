Rape, murder suspects fall

Authorities collared two individuals listed as number one wanted persons under the district level in separate operations conducted by members of the Las Piñas and Pasay police recently.

Reports from the Southern Police District identified the suspects as alias Jake and alias Tutus, adding that alias Jake is facing eight counts of rape. He was arrested at around 4 p.m. in Barangay Bubuyan, Laguna.

Alias Jake’s arrest came following the release of a warrant issued by Judge Nerina C.N. Anastacio Mendinueto of Las Piñas City Regional Trial Court Branch 199, Las Piñas City on 30 January 2024, with no bail recommended.

Over at Pasay City, authorities nabbed alias Tutus, who is facing murder raps, at around 3:30 p.m. in Barangay 70.

Pasay City Police chief Col. Marion Mayames said the suspect was apprehended by members of WSS by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Gidget Rose V. Duque, LL.M., of Pasay RTC Branch 119, on 16 January 2024.

The arrested suspects were detained at the Las Piñas and Pasay police custodial facility.