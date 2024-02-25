NCCP urges Marcos administration to prioritize people's needs, uphold democratic principles

The National Council of Churches in the Philippines urged the Marcos administration to prioritize the needs of the people, eradicate corruption, and uphold democratic principles amid the 38th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution.

In a statement on Sunday, the NCCP echoed the spirit of the EDSA Revolution by calling for leaders to be "pro-people," addressing issues like escalating poverty, genuine agrarian reform, and the delivery of essential social services.

"(We are urging) the government to prioritize people's needs amidst a time of escalating poverty; to eradicate corruption; boost local agricultural production through genuine agrarian reform, deliver basic social services, and push for the resumption of formal peace talks with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines," NCCP said.

The NCCP further expressed concern about "elaborate schemes to alter the 1987 Philippine Constitution," highlighting the importance of safeguarding the country's sovereignty and the hard-won freedoms enshrined in the document.

"A claim that every administration pushes for iniquitous reasons posturing to lift the people's economic situation. We thus invite our people to use this occasion to reflect deeply on the situation of the Filipinos under the government of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr," it added.

The NCCP also vowed to remain vigilant and exercise their collective power in protecting the Constitution and resisting any attempts to undermine democracy and individual liberties.

They concluded by reminding the public of the importance of learning from past struggles against tyranny, stating that "our hard-fought victories over the years serve as a safeguard against further attempts to degrade, disrespect, or assault our freedom."

The EDSA People Power Anniversary is not a holiday this year after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.' signed Proclamation No. 368 on 11 October 2023.

Confusion on non-holidays

But the decision by Malacañang to exclude the EDSA People Power Revolution anniversary from the list of national holidays in 2024 has sparked confusion and renewed commitment among advocates, including the grandson of the late President Corazon Aquino and the late Senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr., for its commemoration.

During the EDSA Freedom Ride event in Makati City, Ninoy and Cory Aquino Foundation deputy executive director Francis "Kiko" Aquino Dee expressed his confusion at Malacañang's decision regarding the holiday.

Dee is the son of Victoria Elisa "Viel" Aquino-Dee, the daughter of the late President Corazon "Cory" Aquino who succeeded former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., the father of the current Chief Executive, after being ousted from his power).

"When the EDSA anniversary was canceled as a holiday, initially, I felt confused," Dee said.

"But I tried to give the benefit of the doubt, thinking maybe it's because it falls on a Sunday, so it wasn't deemed necessary. However, when Chinese New Year came, which fell on a Saturday, it was made a holiday. Why wasn't EDSA?" Dee added.

Despite the decision, Dee emphasized the NCAF's unwavering commitment to commemorating EDSA, stating, "We stand firm that regardless of the decision of Malacañang, this group still advocates commemorating EDSA."

However, the Office of the President explained last year that they removed the event from the list of holidays for this year because it falls on a Sunday.

"There is a minimal socio-economic impact in declaring such a day as a special non-working holiday since it coincides with the rest day for most workers/laborers," it said.