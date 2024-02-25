Go visits recovering Las Piñas fire victims

Last Thursday, 22 February, right after his visit to Pangasinan, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go personally assisted fire victims in Las Piñas City and pledged his continued support to help them rebuild.

He also commended the city officials, including Mayor Imelda “Mel” Aguilar and Vice Mayor April Aguilar, among others, for their swift action in meeting the needs of those affected.

Go and his Malasakit Team held the relief activity at the Las Piñas Sports Complex, where a total of 61 fire victims residing in Barangays Pilar, Almanza Uno, Talon Uno and Pamplona Tres received grocery packs, snacks, fruits, masks, vitamins, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball. There were also select recipients of bicycles, shoes and mobile phones.

Meanwhile, the National Housing Authority provided the affected families with necessary housing assistance.

While spearheading the said relief activity, Senator Go learned of a new fire tragedy in Barangay Pilar. Promptly responding to this unfortunate event, Go visited the site of the recent fire incident and expressed his commitment to extend aid to those affected by this latest disaster.

He gave 65 affected families grocery packs, food, fruits, water containers and pails as immediate aid to them. He further committed that those still undergoing validation will be given similar aid as well.

As a lawmaker, Go primarily authored and co-sponsored Republic Act 11589, which mandates the Bureau of Fire Protection to undergo a ten-year modernization program to ensure it is better prepared and equipped to respond to fire-related incidents.

Go, the Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, highlighted the presence of a Malasakit Center at Las Piñas City General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center. He encouraged those needing medical services to utilize the 159 operational Malasakit centers nationwide to help with their health-related expenses.