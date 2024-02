LATEST

Off-road trip to Baguio

LOOK: Instead of returning and finding another way in and out of Baguio, motorists are seen bravely traversing an off-road track while Camp 6 at Kennon Road in Benguet is closed due to ongoing road repairs, on Friday evening, 23 February 2024. Because the said road is closed, a road descending the stream may be an option, but cars must endure an off-road adventure with two gutter-deep water streams before returning to the usual route to and from Baguio.