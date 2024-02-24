Climate-resilient transport pushed

AnyWay Solid Environmental Solutions, a company specializing in climate-resilient infrastructure, has partnered with De La Salle University-Gokongwei College of Engineering to address the Philippines’ vulnerability to climate change.

The partnership, formalized through a memorandum of understanding signed two weeks ago, aims to exchange knowledge and expertise, and facilitate faculty and research staff collaboration on climate-resilient transportation from both institutions.

The collaboration will leverage the combined expertise of the parties to explore and implement cutting-edge technologies in infrastructure development.

The Philippines was identified as one of the most vulnerable nations to climate change at the recent COP28 climate summit.

Recognizing the urgency of the problem, DLSU sought AnyWay Solutions’ expertise in delivering climate-resilient transportation solutions for developing countries.

AnyWay Solutions also plans to expand partnerships with other universities, including the Technological University of the Philippines.