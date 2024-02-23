U.S. ports counter threats from Chinese cranes

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday aimed at strengthening cybersecurity in American ports, particularly given risks associated with Chinese-made cranes.

The order establishes “minimum cybersecurity requirements” and aims to improve the reporting of incidents by ports and port facilities.

“China-manufactured ship-to-shore cranes make up the largest share of the global market and account for nearly 80 percent of cranes at US ports,” Rear Admiral Jay Vann, commander of the US Coast Guard Cyber Command, said.

He estimated the number of such Chinese cranes operating in the US at just over 200, and indicated that 92 percent had already been checked by the Coast Guard for flaws or cybersecurity threats.

“Chinese threats are one key threat that this executive order... will help protect ports against Anne Neuberger, deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology,” told reporters.

The federal government is additionally supporting the manufacture of US cranes and is investing $20 billion in port infrastructure over the next five years.

“America’s ports employ 31 million Americans, contribute $5.4 trillion to our economy, and are the main domestic point of entry for cargo entering the United States,” Neuberger said.

“The continuity of their operations has a clear and direct impact on the success of our country, our economy and our national security,” she said.

Meanwhile, in China, two people were killed and three others remained missing after an empty cargo ship struck a bridge on Thursday, causing part of it to collapse, authorities and state media reported.

The Guangzhou maritime affairs bureau said the collision sent five vehicles, including a motorbike, tumbling off the bridge and either into the water or onto the ship below.

The container vessel was traveling between the cities of Foshan and Guangzhou when it rammed the Lixinsha Bridge at around 5:30 a.m., state broadcaster CCTV said.

The boat “came into contact with... the bridge pillars, causing the roadway above to collapse,” CCTV reported.