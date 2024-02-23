Go’s Malasakit: Source of hope for mother and child

As the Malasakit Center, a brainchild of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, celebrates its sixth anniversary this February, stories like Patria Joy Domingo’s highlight the initiative’s crucial role in easing the healthcare burdens of many Filipinos.

Patria, a 43-year-old resident of Caloocan City, has a daughter who suffers from multiple health conditions. Eurice Joie, 11, was diagnosed with focal epilepsy where seizures originate in a specific part of the brain; encephalomyelitis, an inflammation of the brain and spinal cord; and G6PD deficiency, a genetic disorder affecting red blood cells. She often had seizures and fever and needed regular check-ups and medications.

In their journey, Patria fondly refers to Eurice Joie as her “warrior child,” a term that encapsulates her unyielding spirit and the daily battles she bravely confronts.

Patria recounts the daunting challenges her family faced, from frequent convulsions accompanying her daughter’s illness to the overwhelming medical expenses that ensued. The recommendation to seek help from the Philippine Children’s Medical Center in Quezon City marked a turning point, uncovering Eurice Joie’s condition and introducing the family to the Malasakit Center’s support.

Patria Joy recalled the pain and shock she felt when she learned about her daughter’s condition. She also shared the financial difficulties they faced in providing for Eurice Joie’s medical needs.

But thanks to the Malasakit Center, a one-stop shop for government medical assistance, Patria and her daughter found a ray of hope. The Malasakit Center helped them cover the costs of Eurice Joie’s treatments and medications.