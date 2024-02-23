75 municipalities to benefit from P1-B water supply project

Around 75 municipalities will have access to safely managed and resilient water supply and sanitation services under the Support and Assistance Fund to Participatory Budgeting project worth P1 billion, the Department of Budget and Management said on Friday.

In a statement, DBM said the funds will be released under the Local Government Support Fund - SAFPB in line with the DBM's commitment to promoting open government in the country.

"This will give 75 municipalities access to safely managed and resilient water supply and sanitation services. Beneficiaries include five [local government units] in Quezon Province, four in Bohol, and four in Lanao del Norte, among others,” the Budget Department said.

"This project is also unique in that it will use participatory budgeting. This means that not only government officials but also Civil Society Organizations will have a say in the identification, implementation, and monitoring of the projects," it added.

DBM made the launch earlier this week in Cebu City in collaboration with the Department of the Interior and Local Government led by Secretary Atty. Benjamin C. Abalos Jr.