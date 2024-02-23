34 MisOcc associations receive P8.8-M livelihood aid

A total of P8.8 million in livelihood assistance funds were granted to 34 local associations by the provincial government of Misamis Occidental, together with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The livelihood grant was distributed to associations as a part of the provincial administration’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), received by representatives of the local associations during the Check Turnover Ceremony.

The aid seeks to “boost the livelihood activities of local groups and cooperatives of Misamis Occidental,” according to Governor Henry Oaminal. “We want more Misamisnons to find the opportunity to expand their enterprises, and make a positive impact on their community,” he added.

Each organization with 10 to 30 members received start-up capital ranging from P100,000 to P300,000.

The governor shared his hopes that the aid can reinvigorate associations to explore new avenues for growth and development, which could lead to increased profitability, greater market reach, and more job opportunities for residents. Oaminal also reminded beneficiaries to use the funds wisely and make the most of the Sustainable Livelihood Program, which can sustain their livelihood and improve their lives.

“To our association beneficiaries, let us make the most out of this aid and utilize it with the progress of our members and communities in our hearts,” said Oaminal. “Let’s treat it as an instrument to help our families and fellow Misamisnons live in prosperity.”

The governor also ordered the establishment of a division under the Provincial Social Welfare and Development that will focus on the growth of enterprises receiving assistance from the SLP, as a part of his administration’s objective to double the livelihood assistance from the province.

The DSWD Region X Assistant Regional Director for Operations Ronald Ryan Cui expressed his hope that the beneficiaries of the SLP would take care of their grant and use it for the intended purpose. According to Cui, the SLP will also provide the necessary technical assistance to the 34 associations and its 661 beneficiaries as they develop their livelihood projects.

“Through all our sustained efforts, we can realize the vision and objective of the 5Ms: Misamisnon Magpuyong Malinawon, Malambuon ug Malipayon,” Cui added.

The 5Ms–which means Misamisnon live peacefully, productively, and happily–is the provincial government’s thrust led by Oaminal as a roadmap for local development projects.