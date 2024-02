LATEST

Houses demolition at Brgy. Sto. Domingo

LOOK: A demolition team starts tearing down houses at 145 Calamba St., Brgy Sto. Domingo in Quezon City, on 22 February 2024. A legal order from Quezon City RTC Branch 101 in 2020 mandated that residents vacate and remove structures from the property by 21 February. | via Analy Labor