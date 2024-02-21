Teachers’ long break good for PISA ranking

A month-long break for teachers will help improve the country’s ranking in the next Programme for International Student Assessment, a Department of Education official said Wednesday.

DepEd Assistant Secretary Francis Bringas said the month-long break from 1 to 30 June would give the teachers uninterrupted time to rest at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

“The break for teachers is for them to enjoy their vacation without worrying about work. They need work-life balance opportunities, too. It’s for their wellness,” Bringas told this reporter in a Viber message.

“When you’re well rested, you are recharged, and you tend to approach return to work more positively and perform better,” he added.

Recently, the department issued an order removing non-teaching tasks from public school teachers so they could teach better.

“The removal of administrative tasks provides teachers with more time to focus on the teaching-learning process in the classroom,” Bringas said.

Brigada partners recognized

Meanwhile, the DepEd has recognized its partners, both from the public and private sectors, for supporting the Brigada Eskwela and other programs.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte personally awarded plaques of recognition to more than 150 partners and expressed her appreciation to them for their unending support for the programs of the DepEd.

“Thank you for being one with the Department of Education to enhance our teachers’ capacity to provide for their families through flexible and appropriate financial support that was made accessible nationwide,” Duterte said in her speech during the Partners’ Appreciation and Recognition at the GSIS Theater in Pasay City on Tuesday afternoon.

“Thank you for providing prizes for our teachers that give them much motivation to look forward to Teachers Day. Last year, we made our teachers happy with our nationwide celebration from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, which included raffle draws, giveaways, and performances by various artists,” she added.

She also thanked the DepEd partners for “equipping teachers with the various skills that they need to deliver appropriate and effective teaching strategies through trainings, webinars, and scholarships.”

“Above all, thank you for always heeding the call to help our schools, especially in times of calamities where they need urgent support. Even after the pandemic, you stood by our side to prioritize learning recovery,” Duterte said.

“For those partners who are our allies in enhancing our operations through comprehensive research, thank you for sharing your resources, time, and expertise with us,” she added.