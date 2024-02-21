New Leyte shipyard launched

A private company is launching a new shipyard in Leyte province tomorrow, 23 February.

Capt. Gaudencio Morales, owner and president of the IMP Shipyard and Port Services Inc. in Albuera town, says the facility features airbags technology to provide “a safe, efficient and environment-friendly shipbuilding and ship repair” operation.

“Safe because our launch ways are concretized and the process of docking and undocking of vessels are easy to manage and operate. Risk mitigation to secure a safe and healthy work environment is accorded with highest priority. Efficient, because the vast experience and proficient expertise of our management and technical team guarantee the operational efficiency of our processes. We will embrace innovative technologies and enhance the competencies of our shipyard personnel to ensure the highest level of efficiency,” he told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

In terms of being environment-friendly, Morales said the multi-million-peso shipyard adopts green practices to improve sustainability in the workplace.

“We promote the use of solar power light, wastewater treatment and rainwater impounding facilities. We will also use blocking nets to prevent dust and paint from contaminating the surroundings. We will install solar panels in our buildings to promote the use of renewable energy. And equally important, we will help in the preservation and cleanliness of Lilang Lake,” Morales said.

He added that the company’s vision is manifested and anchored on the IMP Shipyard Priority Programs which is aligned with the Maritime Industry Development Plan 2028 earlier approved by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“The five priority programs that we intend to implement within five years from now are anchored on shipbuilding, ship repair, capacity building, community empowerment, and seafarers’ integration,” he said.