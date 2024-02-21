Israel eyes AFP Horizon 3 partnership

Israel Ambassador Ilan Fluss said his country is looking forward to partnering with the Philippines in the AFP’s Horizon 3 program.

Under the Horizon 3 phase of the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program, the focus will be on improving the military’s archipelagic defense capabilities, particularly in the country’s 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone.

AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., however, said in an earlier interview that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has yet to approve Horizon 3, as it is still being further refined.

The AFP chief said that by focusing on the archipelagic defense concept, the military plans to acquire more ships, aircraft and radar systems.

“Israel looks forward to partnering with the Philippines for Horizon 3,” Fluss said in an interview on the sidelines of the Israel emergency response tech and innovation road show held Tuesday at the Makati City Hall with Makati City Mayor Abby Binay.

“Israel is offering the Philippines the most modern and advanced technologies, including in the defense sector. Israeli systems are known for their quality and reliability,” Fluss said.

He added, “We are proud to have supplied Israeli systems to the AFP — the Army, Air Force, Navy — the Coast Guard and the PNP. The Israeli government is happy to continue supplying defense systems and contributing to the peace and security in the Philippines.”

Horizon 3 was initially scheduled for implementation from 2023 to 2028, while Horizon 2 from 2018 to 2022, and Horizon 1 from 2013 to 2017.

Under Horizon 3, multirole jet fighters, which are being eyed to backstop the 12 FA-50PH light jet fighters from South Korea, will be acquired.

The AFP top brass have cited the need to “reconfigure our approaches to dealing with the different threat groups.”

These groups are the “communist terrorists, the local terrorist groups, and the threats faced in the West Philippine Sea.”