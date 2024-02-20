LATEST

'Relokasyon bago demolisyon'

Informal settlers of Northbay Boulevard in Tondo, Manila, bring their entire family with them as they gather outside Manila City Hall on Tuesday, 20 February 2024, to seek assistance from the city government in ensuring their relocation, following a court order stating that they have only until 26 February 2024 to be in their respective houses. While staging a rally in front of Manila City Hall, they attempted to persuade the government to enact the existing law, RA 7279, or the Urban Development and Housing Act, which deals with the demolition and relocation of informal settlers, as well as the duties and responsibilities of government agencies mandated by law, citing the fact that they have been on their settlement for over 30 years. |📸 KING RODRIGUEZ