Focus on 3 pillars of Lent, Filipinos told

A bishop on Sunday reminded Filipinos to turn focus to prayer and fasting this Lenten season.

Bishop Nolly Buco said these actions “allow God to work in purifying our heart, strengthening our faith, and leading us to the joy of Easter morning.”

“As we journey through this season of Lent, we are once again invited to turn our focus into the transformative power of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving,” Buco said.

“These three pillars of Lent seems to be ordinary for many, we have heard these repeatedly, but as we open our hearts to reflect on its simplicity — it reveals pure beauty,” he added.

He furthered that prayer “is not a merely the recitation of words, but a heartfelt communication with God that opens our hearts to love.”

Moreover, he said that he hopes fasting “may bring about the realization, that there are other things we can refuse and distance ourselves from, such as pride, arrogance, selfishness, superiority, and greed.”

He also urged the faithful to “strive and become more concrete in our actions by becoming more generous and willing to open our hearts and hands to share our blessing with joy and kindness.”

“This Lenten season, I yearn, that our prayers be fervent, our fasting sincere, and our almsgiving generous, as we journey towards Easter with renewed faith, hope, and love,” he added.