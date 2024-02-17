Junk-art exhibit underwriting Pasig River rehabilitation

The Climate Change Commission has launched “SustainArt: From Scrap to Masterpiece — Building a Greener Future,” a junk-to-art exhibit promoting environmental sustainability at the Manila Hotel’s Art Gallery running for a month until 15 March.

CCC Commissioner Albert P. dela Cruz Sr. said the proceeds from the art exhibit would go towards the rehabilitation of the Pasig River, while underscoring the displays’ objective of going beyond aesthetic appreciation.

Dela Cruz said the exhibit serves the ends of environmental restoration and sustainability. He cited the need for Filipinos to be more aware of the need to preserve the environment, thus the recycling of scrap to become pieces of art.

“May this exhibit serve as a bridge to elevate the awareness of Filipinos regarding the environment. This is not just about art because our mission is to pave the way for a deeper understanding,” he said. P. SANTOS