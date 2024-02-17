El Niño peaking, hydration advised

The El Niño phenomenon is peaking this February, but its adverse effects may linger in the coming months, weather bureau PAGASA said on Friday.

“The peak of El Niño has been reached, but the impact (will) be around March, April and May,” PAGASA Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section chief Analiza Solis said in a press briefing.

Solis said they have yet to note the normalization of rainfall as a development preceding La Niña. “So what we see is when the rain is normal, around June [or] July, but then we have a high probability of having La Nina,” she said.

She added that, due to the heat index, the daytime temperatures in April and May could hit up to 40°C.

Office of Civil Defense spokesperson Edgar Posadas said such a high temperature would be dangerous since the normal body temperature of a person is only 37°C.

“So it appears that it’s hotter outside. It’s like we have a fever,” he said, noting that “the key is hydration” in staying healthy during this season.

“We should have eight to twelve glasses, let’s add more, per day, and we have to be properly hydrated. The ones we wear should not be too hot.”

“Make sure they get BP (blood pressure readings) all the time. Those with conditions like diabetes, renal conditions, [and] epilepsy are the ones who are very sensitive to the amount of water (taken) and the heat,” he added.

PAGASA reported earlier that 41 provinces are currently affected by El Niño, a reduction from the 21 January 2024 assessment, when 50 provinces were recorded to have been affected.

Provinces under dry conditions are Batangas, Laguna, Masbate, Oriental Mindoro, Antique, Biliran, Capiz, Cebu, Eastern Samar, Guimaras, Iloilo, Leyte, Negros Oriental, Samar Lanao del Norte, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

Dry spells, on the other hand, are being experienced in Abra, Aurora, Bataan, Isabela, Metropolitan Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Quirino, Rizal, Zambales, and Negros Occidental.

Drought, on the other hand, is creeping into the provinces of Apayao, Benguet, Cagayan, Cavite, Ifugao, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Kalinga, La Union, Mountain Province, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, Palawan, and Pangasinan.