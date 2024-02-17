DSWD opens gym to promote healthy lifestyle among employees

In line with its objective to promote a healthy and active lifestyle among its personnel and to enable them to be more energetic and productive at work, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has re-opened the Central Office Gym Facility on Wednesday, 14 February.

DSWD Undersecretary for General Administration and Support Services Group (GASSG) Edward Justine Orden, together with Assistant Secretary for GASSG Gina Wenceslao and Human Resource and Management Development Service (HRMDS) Director Jennifer Rizo, led the ceremonial ribbon-cutting to mark the re-opening of the facility.

In his message, Orden told agency personnel who attended the ceremony that the management decided to re-open the gym on “Araw ng mga Puso” (Valentines Day) so they can be conscious in taking good care of their hearts.

“Itinaon namin na buksan itong gym sa Araw ng mga Puso [We decided to open the gym on Valentines Day] so that you also take care of your hearts,” Orden told the employees.

The DSWD official said Secretary Rex Gatchalian wants the gym to serve as an opportunity of taking care of the employees' well-being.

“We, the members of the Executive and Management Committees, hope that this gym will serve its purpose. This belongs to the employees. We hope that you will enjoy using this,” Orden pointed out.

Rizo said the acquisition of the facility was finalized in 2018 with the joint efforts of the Administrative Service (AS) and the HRMDS to ensure the vigor of the Central Office's workforce.

“The commitment to ensuring work-life balance while promoting the optimal well-being among its employees is still at its prime,” Rizo said.

The gym facility is equipped with various fitness equipment such as tread mills, stationary bikes, and barbells and free weights among others.

Orden enjoined fitness enthusiasts to wear their most comfortable and fun apparels, while ensuring optimal condition in using the gym equipment.