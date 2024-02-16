‘She said yes’ — Aussie PM engaged

SYDNEY, Australia (AFP) — Australia’s prime minister, Anthony Albanese, revealed in a romantic tweet Thursday his engagement to girlfriend Jodie Haydon.

“She said yes,” the 60-year-old Albanese posted to social media platform X, alongside a

love-heart emoji.

Beneath the announcement, he posted a selfie, reportedly taken on Valentine’s Day, of the pair smiling into the lens.

Haydon is dressed in emerald green and has her hand resting on his chest, an engagement ring visible on her finger.

The prime minister, in a

light-blue collared shirt, is beaming.

Albanese, who met Haydon at a Melbourne business dinner in 2020, is the first Australian prime minister to get engaged while in office, public broadcaster ABC reported.