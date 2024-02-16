Choosing the right path (1)

Aaron and Anthony were the best of friends since childhood. They stuck together like super glue. They were also at the top of their college class and were academic arch-rivals. But that did not get in the way of their friendship.

Aaron, whose dad was a celebrated tycoon, obtained his business doctorate at Harvard and was ready to take over his dad’s empire. He worked for his dad, learning the ropes quickly. In no time, he became the Executive Vice President. And when his dad died of a heart attack due to too many conference room meetings, he took over. Unlike his frantic dad, he was gentle to himself and cool as a cucumber. In no time, the empire grew twice over, heading for the stratosphere.

Anthony, whose dad was an alcoholic, did not know what to do with himself but yearned for something lofty. Reluctantly, he entered the priesthood, but his rebel spirit could not stand the hypocrisy and authoritarian air. So, he left as quickly as he had entered. He joined a cloistered Benedictine abbey, but realizing that insulation from mainstream society was a quick step towards total madness, he left again.

He decided to take his time, stopping to “join and leave and join and leave.” He did the 200-kilometer pilgrimage hike in Compostela Valley, Spain. There, while walking endlessly, he was “struck by lightning,” similar to what changed St. Paul from being a persecutor to a protector of Christians. He had a new dream — to build a small exclusive school whose sole goal would be to train brilliant men to become apostles for the Lord. He went to Aaron to ask for a modest fund. They sat in an exclusive beach resort somewhere in the Philippines that was frequented by Hollywood stars, watching the pink sunset darken to deep purple.

Anthony — Aaron, my dream is to train a small band of brilliant men to become modern-day apostles, men for others for the Lord. I need some starter funds for a small exclusive school.

Aaron — What for? What benefit will you get?

Anthony — No benefit for me, only for others.

Aaron — We can set up a university to rival Harvard, which is aging and dying. We need new business ideas, fresh, radical. You run the school. It will be our legacy.

Anthony — What for? Legacy is an ego trip. I want something not self-serving.

Aaron — In my world, everything is self-serving.

Anthony — In my world, everything is service to others.

They talked endlessly until dark over porterhouse steaks and three bottles of Shiraz red wine. But it was hard to bridge the chasm between their hearts.

Aaron — (standing up to gaze at the star-studded heavens) Let’s shoot for the stars, Anthony, you and I, just like old times.

Anthony — Okay, but we do it my way. Let’s build an exclusive “Universe University” and seek out the souls of men.

Aaron — (embracing Anthony) Okay, I give in. Let’s do it your way, even if there is no benefit for us.

Anthony — Wrong, Aaron, the benefit we give to others is a benefit for us five-fold. Don’t you see it?

Aaron — If you say so. Okay, build your school right there (pointing to the lights at a distance). That nearby empty island has the same talcum powder snow-white sand as this one. I wanted to buy it but the price is so steep.

Anthony — Nothing is steep for you, jackass. Perhaps you hesitate because it is too far from your empire in New York. But now that I will build a school here, you have an excuse to come more often and drink Shiraz with me. I will even ask you to teach Business Ethics, the only business subject I will offer. And in this paradise, you can relax and forget your empire for a while.

Aaron — I like your way of reading my mind so precisely. (They shake hands and embrace. Aaron sees a shooting star, pointing.) Hey, look, an omen of good tidings.

(To be continued)

