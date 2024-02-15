Go advocates disaster resilience, recovery

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go coordinated with the local governments of Ilog, Candoni, and Hinoba-an, Negros Occidental, to help typhoon “Egay” victims recover and rebuild their lives, homes and livelihoods on Tuesday, 13 February.

Go’s Malasakit Team held relief activities at the Municipal Social Welfare and Development offices in Ilog, Candoni and Hinoba-an Municipal Hall. A total of 28 typhoon victims received snacks, grocery packs, vitamins, shirts and balls for basketball and volleyball.

Meanwhile, through Go’s initiative, the National Housing Authority extended emergency housing assistance to qualified beneficiaries to help them further rebuild.

The lawmaker then underscored the need for better disaster resilience and recovery mechanisms as he highlighted his proposed bill, Senate Bill No. 188, which seeks to establish the Department of Disaster Resilience. The proposed measure aims to create a new Cabinet-level department focusing on holistic approaches to enhance disaster preparedness.

The senator added that the DDR should concentrate on three significant areas: disaster risk reduction, disaster preparedness and response, and recovery and better building progress.

Go extended his congratulations to the latest graduates from the Contact Center Services National Certificate program by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority in partnership with the Call Centers Academy in Cordova, Cebu last Tuesday, 13 February.

A total of 300 graduates gathered at the municipal evacuation center, where Go’s Malasakit Team provided them with grocery packs, snacks, and balls for basketball and volleyball.

Through a video message, Senator Go emphasized the vital role of such training programs in bringing livelihood opportunities to local communities. “This program is not just about providing education; it’s about creating pathways to prosperity for our people,” Senator Go remarked.