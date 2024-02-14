DoJ pushes Teves passport cancellation

The Department of Justice will oppose a motion seeking a reconsideration of the court order canceling the passport of former Negros Oriental representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr., who has been tagged as the alleged mastermind in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and several others.

Justice Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said they will oppose the plan of Teves’s camp to file a motion for reconsideration before the Court of Appeals or the Supreme Court.

“We think this is something that we will not let up on. This case shows the impunity in our country,” Clavano said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs was ordered by Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 51 last week to cancel Teves’ passport.

The National Bureau of Investigation was also directed to take steps to bring Teves back to the country.

The RTC said the prosecution had established that Teves, who fled the country after Degamo and the others were killed in March 2023, is a fugitive from justice.

Clavano clarified though that the court decision on the cancellation was not yet final and executory.