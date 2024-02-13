QC bombarded with bomb threats

Operatives of the Quezon City Police District particularly the Explosive and Ordnance Disposal team made the rounds of quick responses as they were bombarded with calls from government and business establishments of bomb threats Monday morning.

First to receive a call that a bomb was planted in their vicinity was the Vertis North, a residential and commercial complex located at the corner of Edsa and North Avenue.

At 8:55 a.m., QCPD Police Station 15 (Project 6) personnel and the EOD team responded to another bomb threat from a call made allegedly issued by a certain Japanese national, at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Central Office in Visayas Avenue, Barangay Vasra.

But after conducting “paneling operations” and thorough inspections, the QCPD declared the results “yielded negative and no signs of any bombs or any improvised explosive device was found thereat.”

It added that the said Japanese national was also the one responsible for a bomb threat at MRT Kamuning Station last September 2023.

Meanwhile, a DENR official who wished not to be named said while the police are conducting investigation, the employees were ordered to go home.

As the Bomb Squad cleared the DENR premises of any threat, another call of bomb threat was received at the Philippine Information Agency that also turned into a hoax.

Even the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Quezon City got a call that a bomb would explode at the Commission on Audit central office in Commonwealth Avenue prompting lawmen to scour the area.

Even the QC Bureau of Fire Department also received a bomb threat call informing them that a bomb would explode at the Social Security System head office in East Avenue.

All of the threats, on the other hand, turned out to be a hoax.