Houthis hit cargo ship

A cargo vessel loaded with corn was hit by a missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels off the country’s southern coast, the United States military said on Monday.

The Marshall Islands-flagged, Greece-owned bulk carrier sailing towards the Bab al-Mandeb “was targeted by missiles in two separate incidents” within 20 minutes, from 3:30 to 3:45 a.m. (Sanaa time), on 12 February, the US Central Command said on X.

It “was reportedly hit and sustained physical damage on the starboard side,” security firm Ambrey said, adding that a private armed security team was on board.

CENTCOM said the ship, the MV Star Iris, was “transiting the Red Sea carrying corn from Brazil” and reported “being seaworthy with minor damage and no injuries to the crew.”

Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a speech on Monday the strikes were accurate and direct.

The MV Star Iris’destination is Bandar Imam Khomeini, in Iran, it added.

Yemen’s Houthis, part of the anti-Western, anti-Israel “axis of resistance” of Iran-backed groups, have been targeting Red Sea shipping vessels since November, triggering US and British reprisal attacks.

The rebels say the attacks are intended to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, which has been ravaged by the Israel-Hamas war since October.

