E-trade platform eyes Singapore mart

Backed by a $17.8-million fresh funding, etaily, a homegrown e-commerce platform enabler, is setting its sight to Singapore as it bolsters its international presence.

“Singapore is a vibrant and bustling city open for business 24/7. We look forward to empowering brands based in Singapore while widening our regional network,” founder Alexander Friedhoff said on Monday.

“We are ready to meet the demands of the Singaporean population for brands that are already available locally, as well as bringing in new brands — either from etaily’s ecosystem or brands developed by etaily’s Brand Labs unit.”

etaily plans to roll out its full suite of managed services, including etaily Studios and etaily Society, powered by its eCommerce management platform, etaily Clarity—an all-in-one solution capable of reporting, content management, and demand and supply planning.

Data visibility

Through Clarity’s dashboards, CMS, and AI-powered DSP modules, brands can enjoy real-time visibility of data across multiple platforms, automated product listing, and forecasting, improving the overall efficiency, speed, and accuracy of their eCommerce operations.

etaily recently secured a $17.8-million series A funding, which will be used to scale up its end-to-end eCommerce entry platform for brands.

Based in the Philippines, the enabler provides a comprehensive solution that enables and empowers eCommerce growth by offering end-to-end services such as technology, operations, brand, and data capabilities.

Since 2020, etaily has continuously evolved as an enabler and is now the go-to partner of big brands across the country and Southeast Asia.