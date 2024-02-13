All transport projects ordered completed

The Department of Transportation, or DoTr, has set a marching order to complete on schedule all transportation projects to keep the country’s commuting system more convenient and at par with international peers.

Transport Secretary Jaime J. Bautista on Monday said all personnel are required to double down on completing projects in the aviation, railway, road and maritime sectors.

“This is the mission that DoTr has ahead of it. This is our ticket to a brighter future. This is an opportunity we should not miss on our way to a Bagong Pilipinas,” Bautista said.

“Let us buckle down to work with a fresh outlook and renewed inspiration starting on our 125th year. It is time to complete the transformation. All eyes on the work ahead,” he added.

Bautista said the DoTr will innovate and pioneer projects that will change the entire transport system.

The transport chief stressed that transport projects must respond to the needs of the present, and anticipate circumstances in the future.

“The same sensitivity to emerging trends, and best practices should define our pivot to commuter- and commuter-friendly transit systems,” Bautista said.

“As we undertake our transport infrastructure projects with renewed enthusiasm and confidence, knowing the President has our backs, we are urged to be innovative and pioneering,” he added.

At present, one of the largest undertakings of the DoTr is the privatization of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, or NAIA under a P170-billion deal.

This week, the DoTr will announce the winner of the solicited bid for the rehabilitation of the airport.

Of the original four bidders, three groups namely SMC-SAP & Company Consortium, Manila International Airport Consortium, MIAC, and GMR Airports Consortium, made it to the final round of evaluation.

Of them, the SMC-SAC Consortium submitted the highest bid amount, offering to share 82.16 percent of future gross revenues, excluding Passenger Service Charges, with the government.

This is in addition to the fixed upfront fee of P 30 billion and annual fee of P 2 billion, both payable to the government.

GMR Airports Consortium and MIAC promised to share 33.30 percent and 25.91 percent of future revenues to the government, respectively.

The PBAC will review the financial proposals for compliance with the requirements of the Instructions to Bidders, which specify certain requirements for the financial model and financing plan submitted by the bidders.