S&T Senate panel holds public hearing

The Senate Committee on Science and Technology — joint with Energy, Pubic Services, Ways and Means, and Finance — on Monday, 12 February, hold a public hearing on the PHIVOLCS Modernization Act and Philippine Advanced Earthquake Monitoring and Early Warning System Act, Philippine National Nuclear Energy Safety Act, Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Act, and Satellite-Based Technologies for Internet Connectivity Act. Senator Alan Peter Cayetano presides over the hearing. | via Larry Cruz