PNP promotes 11 officials

The Philippine National Police on Sunday announced that at least 11 police colonels have been promoted to brigadier generals.

In an advisory, the PNP revealed that the officers promoted to one-star rank are Colonels Christopher Abrahano and Jericho Baldeo from the Office of the Chief PNP; Manuel Abrugena from the Special Action Force and Nestor Babagay Jr. from the Office of the Directorate of Intelligence.

It also includes Jovencio Badua Jr. from Police Regional Office in Ilocos; Dionisio Bartlome Jr., chief of Drug Enforcement Group; Aligre Martinez from PRO Calabarzon; Eleazar Matta from PRO Caraga, Noel Sandoval from Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management; Rogelio Simon from Police Security Protection Group and Noel Vallo from Directorate for Logisitics.

The promotion took effect last 6 February, as stated in a document dated 9 February 2024.

In January, the Department of the Interior and Local Government assured that there would be no delay in the processing of promotions of third-level police officers.

The National Police Commission earlier passed a resolution mandating the completion of the processing of promotions for third-level police officers within 30 days after receipt of complete documentary requirements.

DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., also the chair of the Napolcom, said the promotion “would further improve the morale of the personnel and inspire them to work relentlessly in fighting criminality, illegal drugs, corruption, and in maintaining peace and order in their assigned jurisdictions.”