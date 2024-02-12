Mass transport key to economic growth

Increased investment in mass transportation systems could lead to critical economic growth, impacting short-term stimulus and, in the long term, economic productivity, said the owner of one of the biggest bus conglomerates in the country.

Olivia V. Yanson, co-founder of the Yanson Group of Bus Companies (YGBC), said efficient mass transportation is critical to economic growth. She committed her continued support to the government's initiatives to facilitate people's mobility to travel for work or leisure to spur economic activities.

"Mobility directly translates into a bigger demand for public transport. The Yanson Group commits to providing safe, dependable, and affordable transport solutions," said the Yanson matriarch during the annual stockholders' meeting of Goldstar Bus Transit Inc. on February 5, 2024, in Bacolod City.

GBTI executives Olivia V. Yanson, Leo Rey Yanson, Ginnette Y. Dumancas, Lawyer Collin Derk Y. Isidto, Hernan B. Omecillo and Danny O. Lorenton were re-elected as members of the board during the stockholders' meeting.

An organizational meeting followed, and the board re-appointed Leo Rey Yanson as chairman and president and Olivia as treasurer and corporate secretary of the bus company.

Meanwhile, Ceres Transport Inc. (CTI) held a separate stockholders' meeting on an even date. Re-elected board members were Olivia V. Yanson, Leo Rey Yanson, Ginnette Y. Dumancas, Charles M. Dumancas, Rey C. Ardo, Daniel Nicolas P. Golez, Arvin John Villaruel, Anita G. Chua, Joseph Ellery Villanueva, Hernan B. Omecillo and Alfredo O. Ligo.

The newly elected CTI directors re-appointed Leo Rey Yanson as chairman and president, while Olivia was re-appointed as treasurer and corporate secretary.

Goldstar Bus and Ceres Transport belong to the YGBC, the most prominent bus conglomerate in the Philippines.