Flower prices increase

With Valentine’s Day just days away, prices of flowers have gone up by 100 percent in various flower stalls in the metro.

Reports said that a dozen red roses now go for P1,500 from the previous P700 at the Farmers Garden in Araneta City, Cubao, Quezon City, adding that half a dozen red roses are now priced at P1,000, which previously sold at P500.

One piece of sunflower is now being offered at P500, an increase of P100 from the previous price. Three sunflowers now cost P2,000, previously P1,300.

Assorted bouquet goes for P1,500 from the previous P700.

Meanwhile, a special bouquet is being sold for P2,000, a 100 percent increase from the previous P1,000.

Vendors said the price increase took effect on Saturday as their suppliers at Dangwa Flower Market in Manila hiked their prices.

Sales of flowers are still a bit slow at Farmers Garden on Sunday, three days before Valentine’s Day, but vendors are expecting brisk sales on 13 February, the eve of the annual event for lovers.