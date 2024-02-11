Valentine vlog reveals details about first couple

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos said that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has a natural talent for recognizing the positive qualities in other people while highlighting his exceptional qualities and leadership traits.

In the Valentine's Day special vlog of the Chief Executive on Sunday, the First Lady underscored her husband's genuine empathy and understanding towards others.

"I always tell people, for someone so intelligent, (he's) so kind (...) so patient, so kind, always sees the good qualities in people," Araneta-Marcos said.

"(He does) not (have) a mean soul in (his) body, and I know (he loves) the country. God, the thing (he puts) up with, I don't know how (he does), but idol, idol," the First Lady said.

Marcos Jr., in response, reciprocated the admiration for his wife, highlighting her exceptional problem-solving abilities within the family.

He acknowledged her dedication to their family, describing how she tackles problems head-on and ensures that no issue goes unresolved.

"Liza really takes care of us, the family," he said, emphasizing her proactive approach to problem-solving and her steadfast commitment to their well-being.

Last year, the First Couple, who tied the knot" on 17 April 1993 at the San Francesco Convent in Fiesole, Italy, marked their 30th wedding anniversary. During the celebration, the President knelt down and proposed to his wife once more.

"Dearest Liza, make all my dreams come true. Marry me again! Happy anniversary," Marcos said as he penned a love letter for the First Lady.