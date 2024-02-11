SEC secures accreditation from London-based Investors-in-People

The Securities and Exchange Commission has secured accreditation from London-based standard-setting organization Investors in People, in recognition of its high-level practices in promoting the welfare of its employees through engagement, communication, and organizational culture.

The accreditation makes the SEC the first in the government financial sector and the third national government agency to receive the international recognition for people management.

IiP accreditation is given to organizations which demonstrate high-level good practices for leading and managing people, where employees have opportunities to grow and develop.

The Commission ranks 98th out of 1,115 organizations with an employee size of 250 to 4,999, and fourth out of 98 organizations in the Public Administration and Defense sector, both locally and abroad.

Dedication to quality

“At the heart of our mandate as corporate registrar and securities regulator is creating a culture committed to excellence, continuous improvement, and delivering unparalleled services to stakeholders. These efforts lay the foundation for continual enhancement and show our unwavering dedication to quality,” SEC chairperson Emilio B. Aquino said.

Promoting best practices inside the workforce empowers the SEC to push for more reforms in the corporate sector, as it enables the Commission to deliver services more efficiently to its stakeholders.

The SEC has consistently been recognized for upholding both local and international standards in its provision of regulatory services.

It has received the ISO 9001:2015 Certification in 2022 for its core services over the corporate sector, the capital market participants, and the securities and investments instruments market in the Philippines, as well as the protection of the investing public.

The certification further covers the provision of registration of partnerships and corporations doing business in the Philippines in all SEC Extension Offices in Baguio, Tarlac, Legazpi, Cebu, Bacolod, Iloilo, Davao, Cagayan de Oro and Zamboanga.

Bronze for PRIME HRM

The SEC has also received the Bronze Award of the Program to Institutionalize Meritocracy and Excellence in Human Resource Management (PRIME HRM) by the Civil Service Commission.

PRIME-HRM seeks to assess the maturity level of an agency’s practices in the areas of recruitment, selection, and placement; learning and development; performance management; and rewards and recognition.