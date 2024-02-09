Tale of two golf tourneys

Everyone looks forward to a weekend. To some, it is a time for de-stressing and relaxation best spent with loved ones. To others, it is a chance to break away from the stress of work to indulge in one’s hobby.

Last weekend was like no other for Bangsamoro golfers. It was the culmination of months of practice and anticipation of a sports event that was a first for many of them. The distance of the venue from their homes did not factor in their participation. They flew all the way to Metro Manila from the BARMM areas to participate.

It looked more like a reunion of Maranaw, Tausug, Sama, Maguindanaoan and Yakan tribes all bonded by their love of the game. It provided a respite from quotidian occupations—this passion for golf. The game, after all, has an opiate effect on aficionados, which bonds them tightly to one another and the game. Those afflicted with the golf virus become slaves to its call, the reason for the advent of “golf widows,” to the chagrin of the wives.

The venue was the sprawling fairways of Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in Trece Martires, Cavite, which boasts four championship golf courses, all of international standards. The weather was relatively cooperative, with thick clouds hovering over the lush fairways and well-manicured greens. It was, however, challenging for the golfers trying to evade hazards like ravines and cliffs, with the fairways being swept by gusty northeasterly “amihan” winds which caused scores to balloon. The senior golfers struggled to make the par 3’s which were, on average more than 200 yards, even using their drivers. No one scored an ace to bring home a car.

The event was made possible through the labors of two altruistic leaders, favorite sons of the Maranaws of Lanao, who were the prime movers. The first day, played on the Norman Course was sponsored principally by Datu Mike Macud, a scion of the Sultanate of Bayabao who generously led the group of sponsors that bankrolled the event. Engineer Mike pulled out all the stops to make the event a memorable one that will defy the passage of time for the Muslim golfers.

Elaborately designed trophies were at stake and expensive giveaways more than compensated for the expenses and time of the majority who came all the way from Mindanao. According to Sultan Bebot Mindalano, one of the founders of the Kampilan Golf Club, a principal come-on of the two-day tournament were really the freebies given out in the Macud tournament.

The second day, tagged as the One Bangsamoro Open Invitational Golf, was played on the more challenging Faldo course. This was a joint sponsorship led by another royal, Datu Al Ra’is Nasraili Conding, president of the Bangsamoro Federal Business Council Inc. The parbusters had a great day competing and promoting camaraderie among themselves. The theme of the tournament was Unity, Peace and Development, values that if faithfully observed could save the BARMM from the morass of socio-economic ills.

The participation of the Malaysian ambassador, H.E. Dato’ Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino bin Anthony, an avid golfer himself, and other diplomats, as well as the chairman of the Malaysian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Philippines, Dato Edward Ling, lent color and international stature to the tournament.

In my speech, I traced the history of how the game gestated in Marawi and developed into a sport that promoted health, better understanding and peace among Moro and non-Moro golfers, which rippled to other members of society. I paid tribute also to the officers of the Kampilan Golf Club like former Congressman Jun Papandayan and Mayor Jimmy Pansar.

In sum, the two-day tournament was by every measure successful. And for one weekend, the participants momentarily forgot the bitter hostilities among our leaders stoked by the move for Charter change through a people’s initiative and the explosive issue of Mindanao secession.

Fore!

amb_mac_lanto@yahoo.com.