Subianto looms as next Indon president

Indonesia’s defense minister and third-time presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto is expected to be elected as successor of President Joko Widodo in next week’s election based on a survey released Friday.

Independent pollster Indikator Politik’s survey showed Subianto taking 51.8 percent of the vote ahead of the 14 February vote, the poll showed.

Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan polled at 24.1 percent while former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo was in third at 19.6 percent.

Less than five percent were undecided in the poll that surveyed 1,200 respondents between 28 January and 4 February.

Under election rules, a candidate who takes more than 50 percent of votes secures the presidency outright. Otherwise, a runoff election in June will pit the frontrunner against the second-place candidate.

Widodo completes the maximum two terms ruling Southeast Asia’s biggest economy and is no longer eligible to run for president.

Subianto is accused of rights abuses while serving as a military chief during Indonesia’s dying days of the Suharto dictatorship a generation ago.

Analysts say his vast wealth, nationalist verve in populist speeches and strongman credentials as chief of the influential military have all contributed to his lead.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Widodo’s eldest son and mayor of Surakarta city, as his running mate also boosted his candidacy while cultivating a “cute grandpa” image on social media, in a bid to win over young voters.

Nearly 205 million people are eligible to vote and the next president will be sworn in next October.

WITH AFP