PBBM sends well wishes to King Charles III amid cancer diagnosis

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed his well wishes to the British Royal Family following the announcement of King Charles III's illness.

Marcos gave his well wishes on Friday after the Buckingham Palace said earlier this week that King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer.

Buckingham Palace recently said that doctors found King Charles III's cancer while he was getting treatment for an enlarged prostate last month.

While the Royal Family did not disclose the type of cancer, they clarified that it is not prostate cancer.

"I am sending my heartfelt best wishes to King Charles and Queen Camilla," Marcos said on X (formerly Twitter).

"The Philippines is with the United Kingdom in praying for the King's swift and full recovery," Marcos added.

In an event at Salisbury Cathedral on Thursday evening, Queen Camilla said that King Charles "is doing extremely well under the circumstances" following the start of his cancer treatment.

Asked how the King was doing at an event at Salisbury Cathedral on Thursday evening, Queen Camilla said: "He is very touched by all of the letters and messages the public have been sending from everywhere. That's very cheering."

Last May, Marcos had a trip to London to see King Charles III's coronation after his official working visit to Washington, DC.

While on his trip, the Chief Executive disclosed that the British monarch had inquired about his mother, the former First Lady Imelda Marcos.

Marcos said that King Charles III remembered happy times spent with “his friend.”

"A day before the Coronation of King Charles III, we were able to speak with His Majesty at the reception, where we sent him the congratulations of all Filipinos. He asked after his friend, my mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, and recounted fond memories of the time they shared together,” he added.

The former First Lady and King Charles III had met multiple times during the tenure of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. The current President Marcos Jr. received his secondary and undergraduate education in the United Kingdom.