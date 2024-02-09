Beyond land boundaries

The vibes are all festive with the Chinese New Year shindig, but not too far away in Nasugbu, Batangas, nearly 50,000 folks live under a cloud of uncertainty, staring eviction from their turf right in the face.

They are getting the boot from their land because the Department of Agrarian Reform decided to void their titles or Certificate of Land Ownership Awards to 2,941.4571 hectares in the Palicio, Banilad, and Caylaway haciendas.

The December 2023 consolidated order by Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III is a tough upheaval for these people and their communities, and it’s hard to imagine what they must be going through.

DAR’s 50-50 sharing arrangement is seen as a matter of fairness and social justice, but it has thrown things into a whirlwind for the affected residents. These agrarian reform beneficiaries are feeling the heat, especially with Roxas and Co. Inc. getting the prime land they live on and leaving them with rocky mountain space in Barangay Palico.

No electricity, no potable water — getting stuck between a rock and a hard place.

The emotional plea by Gilbert del Mundo, head of Barangay Aga’s Agrarian Reform Council, lays bare the heart-wrenching realities they face — the fear of displacement, the disruption of their children’s education, and the imminent destruction of the place they hold dear.

Hacienda Caylaway, a sprawling expanse of 867.4571 hectares, is more than just a piece of land — it’s where these folks had built their lives. It’s personal, it’s emotional, and it’s hitting them right in the gut.

It’s a real tough spot for these residents, and you can feel the struggle and passion in their fight to hold on to the only life they’ve ever known.

Their cries reach beyond the physical boundaries of their land, reverberating with the longing for security, dignity, and a place to call home.

The human impact of such a decision, particularly as we approach Valentine’s Day — a time traditionally associated with compassion and empathy — is ironic.

Ultimately, Valentine’s Day reminds us that love and compassion are not limited to romantic relationships but can and should be extended to all members of our community, especially those facing adversity and injustice.

With Valentine’s Day coming up, it’s a good time to think about compassion, not just about chocolates and flowers — it’s about showing love and kindness to everyone around us.

We can’t just brush off this situation as some bureaucratic issue. These are real people with real lives, and they’re getting the short end of the stick by being forced to leave their homes and livelihoods behind. As we celebrate Valentine’s Day, let’s also take a moment to think about how we can show some love and support to those who are facing tough times.

Whether it’s by raising awareness, supporting organizations that help displaced communities, or being there for someone who needs a listening ear, we can all do our part to spread more love in the world.