91 Eastern Samar classrooms to undergo repair

TACLOBAN CITY — The Department of Public Works and Highways in Eastern Samar is repairing dilapidated classrooms that were worn out due to age and natural calamities.

According to the Department of Education, 91 classrooms in 22 public elementary and high schools from seven municipalities were identified that need immediate repair.

The Eastern Samar District Engineering Office has issued 22 contract projects P61.6 million for the classroom and school buildings repairs.

District Engineer Domcelio Natividad said the repair scope will vary depending on the actual damage to the classrooms subject to repair.

The typical scope of the restoration of the school buildings includes repair of ceilings, repainting, replacement of doors and windows, electrical works, roof replacement, wood preservation on trusses and purlins, blackboard replacement, tile replacement and installation of window grills.

Natividad is hoping that these repairs of school buildings will help improve the quality of education in Eastern Samar by providing safe and conducive learning environments.

“The project is expected to benefit thousands of students in the region by providing them with a safe and conducive learning environment. The DPWH is committed to delivering quality infrastructure projects that benefit the public,” Natividad said.