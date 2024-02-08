Yokohama eyes P3.5-B Clark port expansion

Clark Freeport — Renowned Japanese tire maker Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., or YRC, is planning to expand operations inside Clark Freeport by infusing P3.5 billion to its tire plant here.

According to the Clark Development Corporation, or CDC, the company aims to expand their Yokohama Tire Philippines Inc., or YTPI, plant here which will increase their daily tire output to 32,500 per day from the current 30,700 tires per day.

The expansion plan was revealed during a meeting between CDC and YTPI officials on January 25 here, adding that the expansion project underscores Clark’s reputation as a preferred investment destination.

Ease of doing business

CDC said it remains steadfast in its commitment to ease of doing business conducive to growth and innovation. Our collective efforts have solidified Clark’s standing as a premier investment destination. Moreover, we welcome YTPI’s decision to expand within our vibrant Freeport.