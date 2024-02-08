LATEST

Dragon dance for luck

LOOK: JinJiang Inn, a Master-franchise under the management of Hotel 101, welcomed the celebration of the Chinese New Year with Lion and Dragon Dances for good luck and prosperity. Among those who celebrated the Chinese New Year were Mr. Sherwinne Cabalang, Hotel101-Fort Hotel Manager, Ms. Wesley Ann Go-Sta. Maria, Jinjiang Inn - Makati Hotel Manager, Mr. Brian Ong, Head of PR, Ms. Jamaica Puti, Head of Sales, and Mr. Marlon Tunay, Hotel101-Manila and Injap Tower Hotel Manager. | Photos by Joey Sanchez Mendoza