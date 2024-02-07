Senate subpoena vs. Alpha Assistenza's Respicio, Dutaro issued

Senator Raffy Tulfo on Wednesday ordered the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers to issue a subpoena against Krizelle Respicio and Frederick Dutaro, co-CEOs of the Milan-based immigration consultancy firm Alpha Assistenza SRL.

Tulfo made the motion during the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers hearing on the widescale illegal recruitment activities of the Alpha Assistenza SRL.

According to the lawmaker, Respicio and Dutaro initially confirmed their attendance at the hearing but later backed out without providing a “justifiable” reason.

“They initially responded to WhatsApp and acknowledged our invitation but they failed to provide a justifiable reason regarding their absence today,” he said.

“Therefore, I am directing the committee secretary to issue a subpoena. If they subsequently fail to comply, I will not hesitate to hold them in contempt and have them arrested,” he added.

Alpha Assistenza SRL allegedly duped over 400 Filipinos both in the Philippines and Italy who paid exorbitant fees for relatives in the Philippines to secure what later turned out to be non-existent jobs under Italy’s “decreto flussi” program.