Senate Committee on Migrant Workers holds public hearing over various inquiries

LOOK: The Senate Committee on Migrant Workers goes about a public hearing on OFW's Financial Literacy Enhancement Act (by Sen. Raffy Tulfo), Massive Illegal Recruitment Schemes (by Sens. Risa Hontiveros and Raffy Tulfo), and Alleged Illegal Practices of Pinoy Care Visa Center (by Sen. Tulfo) on Wednesday, 7 February 2024. Senator Raffy Tulfo presides over the inquiries.