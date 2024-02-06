Prostate cancer among pressing health issues

Prostate cancer remains one of the most common forms of cancer in males in the Philippines, according to data released by the Department of Health.

Citing the Philippine Global Cancer Observatory, of the 153,751 new cancer cases in 2020, both sexes and all ages, 8,242 of which, or 5.4 percent were prostate cancer.

Of these total cancer cases, males of all ages reached 67,257, of which 8,242 or 12.3 percent were prostate cancer.

Meanwhile, the number of women of all ages with new cases of cancer is 86,484.

Prostate cancer is fifth in the rank of new cases and ninth in the death rank with an equivalent of 3,164 or 3.4 percent.

Prostate cancer is the third most common cancer type among men in the Philippines, next to lung and colorectum cancer, according to DoH.

Among the warning signs to look out for include, an increased need to urinate (especially at night), weak or uninterrupted urine flow, and a feeling that your bladder is not fully emptied.

Early detection

The DoH underscored the need for early detection to prevent prostate cancer progression.

“Risk for this chronic disease increases with age, so early detection is the key to preventing it,” the agency noted.