No rush, no deadline to pass RBH No. 6 — Zubiri

There is no timeline for the passage of Resolution of Both Houses 6 which proposes amendments to “restrictive” economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution, Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri said Monday.

“We just like to put on record that the Senate is working very hard to listen to the clamor of certain sectors to look at and revisit the 1987 Constitution,” Zubiri said during the kickoff of the Senate Subcommittee on Constitutional Amendments’ hearing into the RBH 6.

“But we will not be falling into a trap on any deadline. Because to discuss such an important matter needs time, it needs study. It cannot be rushed like any regular bill that is just approved without thinking,” he added.

He continued: “So we, ladies and gentlemen here in the Senate, will make sure that we deliberate this as much as possible, and come up with the best outcome for our people.”

The Senate subcommittee, led by Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, began the first public hearing on RBH 6, following the series of heated verbal exchanges between senators and members of the House of Representatives on the People’s Initiative.

Senators are against the PI, allegedly carried out by the members of the House of Representatives, particularly Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Zubiri, one of the authors of the resolution, said he would let Angara, the subcommittee chairman, decide on the timeline for the passage of the RBH 6.

“I give my full support to our chairperson, Sen. Sonny Angara. The timeline is in your hands, if you feel it necessary that we must discuss this with all members of society, not only our learned luminaries here but as well as different sectors that will be affected by proposed amendments to our Constitution,” he said.

“So we leave it all to you, my dear chairman, you have the full trust and confidence of this institution. Again, let us not listen to the noise. Let us be above the fray,” he added.