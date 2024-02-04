Secession would be met with 'resolute force' — Año

National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Año denounced recent calls for the separation of Mindanao from the rest of the Philippines, saying that any attempt at secession would be met with "resolute force."

In a statement issued by Malacañang on Sunday, Año said that any attempt to divide the country would be "counterproductive and detrimental to our collective progress."

"The strength of our nation lies in our unity," Año said. "Any suggestion of secession not only runs counter to the Constitution but also threatens to undo the hard-won gains of peace and development, particularly in Mindanao."

He highlighted the success of the comprehensive peace process in bringing an end to decades of armed conflict in the region, leading to a transformation "from volatility and violence to one of progress, stability, hope."

While acknowledging the region's unique characteristics, Ano stressed that addressing these concerns must happen within the framework of national unity and the Constitution.

Año warned that any attempt to secede would be met with force, citing the government's responsibility to uphold the territorial integrity of the Philippines.

He also appealed to the public to remain vigilant against attempts to sow discord and called for collective action towards a peaceful and prosperous future for all Filipinos.