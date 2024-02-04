Power and purpose

I never dreamed of becoming a politician one day, but the universe always works in mysterious ways.

There was enough opportunity to veer away in many directions from what initially seemed an unlikely interest, but fate put me on the track where I now feel I should rightly belong.

Last week, I announced my intention to run for mayor of Cebu City next year, and as expected, it was met with both interest and cynicism by skeptics who do not believe in my purpose.

I don’t blame those who sneered at my audacity to challenge the status quo, particularly the political dynasties that have always been regular fixtures in local polls. I am a newbie, and I am not ashamed to offer myself as a vibrant, better alternative to them.

“Why announce your candidacy this early?” they asked me. “Why not?” I shot back. I need to let them know my intention ahead of the others, so I have more time to position my brand.

There is no shame in challenging a Goliath in the politics of lights and deception. David dared fire those slings and stones to defeat a relatively bigger adversary, right, and beat the giant to the end. Brave are those who consider that everything in life is worth a try.

I’m tired of the familiar faces and the same old surnames who occupy the same old chairs as if they have a claim on them. My reality flows from all the decisions I made. I can see that Cebuanos want their future to be smooth and manageable, so I am offering myself to be the face of real change.

I come from a humble beginning, so I really need genuine help to address my limitations to match my adversaries’ resources and political machinery. I never believe that politics is always dirty; those drunk with power choose to make it messy.

True power must be connected to a common good and a noble purpose to give it more shine and meaning. It is destructive when used as a tool for abuse and oppression. It should not hang like a Damocles’ Sword over one’s head. Power is about control, making the right decisions, and having the best intentions.

My late grandmother, a barrio doctor in Cebu City assigned to a City Health Center, was my best teacher of how one must wield power. Early in life, she inspired me to test my limits. Back then, I would trek the rough road filled with potholes that usually turned murky even without rain and walk to the school and back to complete my secondary education.

Nanay Lyding was my best influencer, an exceptional human being with a great love for humanity. She was the one who inspired me to help others who badly needed it. When I started raising my family in Cebu City, I promised myself that someday, I would follow in my nanay’s footsteps and give back to the City for being good to us.

The best times of my life in government have been spent in law enforcement — fighting the drug lords at the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency when I was regional director and the smugglers during my stint as commissioner of the Bureau of Customs. Therefore, peace and order will be the centerpiece of my campaign. But again, let me warn you that I am a strict leader. I am not a nice guy when it comes to doing my job.

There is hope when you infuse a fresh, new blood in politics. The electorate can make real change happen and prove that old theories no longer hold up based on an uptick in new and inexperienced candidates winning elections.

The youth is the hope of the future, so the best way to address their drug and smart gadget addiction is by promoting mental health awareness. It would be a good idea to launch a comprehensive sports program requiring youth participation, regardless of social standing, in all sports activities in the City’s 80 barangays. Sports build character and impart good values which can be applied in daily life and to excel internationally.

I am on a new journey, and I am convinced politics is my final destination. To find your purpose, says Picasso, is to see your gift and give it away. I have finally found my purpose, and I’m proud to say that I am drawing power from it. I shall not allow this to dissipate in the rolling eddies of life.

