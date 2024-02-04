LATEST

Land reform beneficiaries air grievances

LOOK: About 50,000 residents will lose their lands following the issuance of a consolidated order by Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III to cancel the issued titles or the Certificates of Land Ownership Awards (CLOAs) and to lift the decreed nullity of coverage in a case involving 2,941.4571 hectares of three Haciendas — Palicio, Banilad, and Calaway — owned by Roxas & Company Inc. against Katipunan ng mga Magbubukid sa Hacienda Roxas Inc. (KAMAHARI) and Damayan ng Manggagawang Bukod sa Asyenda Roxas-National Federation of Sugar Workers (DAMBA-NFSW). Here, affected agrarian reform beneficiaries and new owners of CLOAs that have already completed the prescriptive period of the various barangays gather around to air their grievances while also asking President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for assistance during their meeting at Barangay Aga in Nasugbu, Batangas. | via KING RODRIGUEZ